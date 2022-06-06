Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 09:09

Jackass star joined onstage by enormous white snake at MTV Movie and TV awards

Sean McInerney was given the best kiss accolade for a stunt in which he was made to lock lips with a snake during the comedy prank movie.
Jackass star joined onstage by enormous white snake at MTV Movie and TV awards

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jackass star Poopies was joined onstage by an enormous white anaconda after he accepted the MTV Movie and TV Award for best kiss.

The comedian, real name Sean McInerney, was given the accolade for a stunt in which he was made to lock lips with a snake during the comedy prank movie.

In a short acceptance speech he said the win was “a dream come true” and thanked his Jackass production crew and co-stars including Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O.

He also joked that he and the snake from the film had “broken up” now that he was “a big time movie star” before the giant reptile was brought onstage by six crew members.

The prankster gave the snake a kiss, adding: “I am so glad that thing did not bite me.”

Describing the experience, he told the PA news agency at the ceremony: “You just close your eyes and see what happens.”

2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards – Show
Poopies was given the accolade for a stunt in which he was made to lock lips with a snake during the comedy prank movie (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Poopies is one of several new cast members to join the Jackass franchise as part of the latest film, alongside British star Eric Manaka.

“(Eric’s) the man, we really connected so hard, we’re like best friends,” he told PA.

“I was so sad that Covid happened and he couldn’t come over as soon as he could.”

More in this section

Johnny Depp mobbed by fans in Glasgow following a week of UK tour dates Johnny Depp mobbed by fans in Glasgow following a week of UK tour dates
Amber Heard’s lawyer says actress will ‘absolutely’ appeal defamation decision Amber Heard’s lawyer says actress will ‘absolutely’ appeal defamation decision
Jennifer Lopez and Jack Black honoured at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards Jennifer Lopez and Jack Black honoured at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Tom Holland and Zendaya predicted to win at the MTV Movie And TV Awards

Tom Holland and Zendaya predicted to win at the MTV Movie And TV Awards

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more