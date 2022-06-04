Netflix transforms Dublin street into a film set

Netflix transformed a north Dublin street into a film set for a day for a new thriller starring Liam Neeson.

St George's Avenue in Drumcondra, Dublin 3, was made to look like a neighbourhood from the 1960s and 1970s on Friday.

The film, named In the Land of Saints and Sinners, also stars Ciaran Hinds (Belfast), Jack Gleeson (Games of Thrones) and Kerry Condon (Better Call Saul).

It sees Neeson play “a newly retired assassin [who] finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists,” according to the streaming giant.

With much of the film set in a remote Irish village, its crew have been seen filming around Donegal over the past month.