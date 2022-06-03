Mandy Moore announces she is pregnant with second child

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

American actress and singer Mandy Moore has announced she is expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The pair married in 2018 and share one-year-old son Gus.

In a post on Instagram, Moore, 38, said she is “grateful and excited” at the prospect of welcoming her second child.

Alongside a picture of her son wearing a T-shirt that read “big brother”, Moore wrote: “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo”

Moore found fame as a former teenage pop star and is now best known for playing Rebecca Pearson in TV drama This Is Us.