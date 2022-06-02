Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 21:10

Amber Heard plans to appeal ruling that she defamed Johnny Depp

A seven-person jury in Virginia ruled that Heard defamed Depp and awarded him $10.35 million in damages
Amber Heard plans to appeal ruling that she defamed Johnny Depp

Thomson Reuters

Amber Heard will appeal a jury's decision that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp when she claimed she was a survivor of sexual violence, her attorney said on Thursday.

A seven-person jury in Virginia ruled on Wednesday that Heard defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean star and awarded him $10.35 million (€9.6 million) in damages. The jury also determined that Heard was defamed, awarding her $2 million.

Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, one of Heard's attorneys, said on NBC's Today show that Depp's team was "able to suppress an enormous amount of evidence" that was allowed in a libel case in Britain, which Depp lost.

Depp sued British tabloid the Sun for calling him a "wife beater." A London High Court judge found Depp abused Heard at least a dozen times, but Heard's lawyers were not allowed to tell the jury that in the Virginia case, Bredehoft said.

"So what did Depp's team learn from this? Demonize Amber, and suppress the evidence," Bredehoft said.

"She was demonised here," Bredehoft added. "A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused."

During the trial, Depp said he never hit or sexually abused Heard and argued that she was one who became violent during their relationship. Heard said she slapped Depp but only in defence of herself or her sister.

More in this section

BT and Warner Bros Discovery sports deal faces probe BT and Warner Bros Discovery sports deal faces probe
Austin Butler surprised to learn Elvis had a twin after taking on biopic role Austin Butler surprised to learn Elvis had a twin after taking on biopic role
The Wanted cancel upcoming performance following death of bandmate Tom Parker The Wanted cancel upcoming performance following death of bandmate Tom Parker
The Wanted’s Max George still texts late bandmate Tom Parker

The Wanted’s Max George still texts late bandmate Tom Parker

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more