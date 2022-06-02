MTV Movie and TV awards host Vanessa Hudgens says she is ‘hooked’ on Love Island

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Vanessa Hudgens says she was “hooked” on Love Island and will be definitely tuning in to watch the new series when it airs next week.

The High School Musical actress said she found the UK reality show “really interesting” and enjoyed watching it get “messy along the way”.

Hudgens is due to host this year’s MTV Movie and TV awards which will take place on Sunday June 5th in Santa Monica, California.

Speaking to the PA news agency about her own television favourites ahead of the event, she said: “Love Island really had me hooked so I was there every single step of the way.

“It’s just really interesting to see how people process things and how people identify love.

“I’m definitely tuning in (on Monday). I’m still here for it.

“I want to watch everyone find love and watch it get messy along the way.”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the MTV awards and Hudgens said the show would be “special” featuring multiple celebrity hosts and DJing from US rapper Snoop Dogg.

Asked about recent incidents involving award-show hosts, including the now-infamous altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, she said: “I’m never going to punch anyone down.

“I always want to lift people up, that’s my main thing. But we can have some fun along the way, for sure.”

The actress, who also co-hosted the red carpet at this year’s Oscars, added that she was grateful for the hosting opportunities but she did not see it as a “career change” or a move away from her acting work.

“I think that we’re in a really great place in time where you can do whatever, you know, as long as you’re honouring your authentic self,” she told PA.

“That’s what I’m doing and it’s a fun change of pace, but it’s definitely not a full time shift.”

She added: “If you aren’t grateful for the journey, doors will start closing.

“So that’s definitely a practice of mine is looking back and being grateful for the ride, for the journey, and acknowledging where I am and not taking it for granted.”