Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 07:02

Johnny Depp continues run of UK shows amid defamation trial deliberations

Pictures showed the actor on stage with Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the second night in a row.
Johnny Depp continues run of UK shows amid defamation trial deliberations

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Johnny Depp has continued his run of UK shows with rock veteran Jeff Beck as jurors continue to deliberate in his US defamation case.

Pictures showed the actor, who is suing his former partner Amber Heard for $50 million (€45 million) on stage at the Royal Albert Hall in west London for the second night in a row.

Depp appeared with a white guitar, and wearing a peaked cap and multiple scarves.

Depp on stage. Photo: Raph Pour Hashemi/PA

He joined Beck at the venue on Monday and Tuesday night after surprising fans with an appearance at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday.

It came after jurors retired following their first full day of deliberations in Fairfax County, Virginia, where Depp’s legal battle with Heard is taking place.

Deliberation time in the case currently stands at around nine hours.

Johnny Depp in London
Johnny Depp on stage with Jeff Beck. Photo: Raph Pour-Hashemi/PA

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor is suing his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Depp by name, but his lawyers say it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused the Aquaman actress while they were together.

On Friday both sides gave their closing statements, urging jurors to consider other victims of domestic abuse.

More in this section

The Wanted’s Max George still texts late bandmate Tom Parker The Wanted’s Max George still texts late bandmate Tom Parker
Claire Byrne signs off from RTÉ One show after seven years Claire Byrne signs off from RTÉ One show after seven years
Tom Hanks reveals Queen Elizabeth's drink of choice is a martini Tom Hanks reveals Queen Elizabeth's drink of choice is a martini
Austin Butler surprised to learn Elvis had a twin after taking on biopic role

Austin Butler surprised to learn Elvis had a twin after taking on biopic role

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more