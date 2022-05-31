Lucy Mecklenburgh welcomes baby daughter with fiance Ryan Thomas

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Lucy Mecklenburgh has given birth to her second child with actor Ryan Thomas.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star had a baby girl, more than a week after her due date.

The 30-year-old announced the news on Instagram, sharing a black and white photograph of the baby’s fingers in front of a rabbit embroidered with the words “Baby Thomas”.

The couple already have a two-year-old son, Roman.

Mecklenburgh captioned the photograph with a love heart, and friends, including fellow former Towie star Chloe Lewis and Love Islander Olivia Bowen, sent their congratulations.

Mecklenburgh announced last November that she was expecting again when she shared a photo on Instagram.

The post showed her cradling her baby bump while her son looked at his own bare stomach.

Roman was born on March 7 2020 – a couple of weeks before lockdown hit – and Mecklenburgh admitted that being a new mother could be “very lonely” but said social media had helped.

She and 37-year-old Thomas have been in a relationship since 2017 after meeting on Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street from 2000 until 2016, proposed during a holiday in Italy in June 2019.