Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 19:35

Liam Gallagher to tie with feuding brother Noel if new album reaches top spot

The Gallagher brothers have been embroiled in a dispute since Oasis split in 2009
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Liam Gallagher is set to claim another UK number one studio album with C’Mon You Know, which would see him match the success of feuding brother Noel.

The former Oasis frontman (49) topped the charts in 2017 with As You Were and with Why Me? Why Not in 2019.

His brother’s 2011 album Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, 2015’s Chasing Yesterday and Who Built The Moon? in 2017 all reached the top spot.

Q Magazine Music Awards – Liam and Noel Gallagher – 1996
Liam and Noel Gallagher at the Q Magazine music awards in London in 1996 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The pair would be level on 10 UK number one albums each, after landing seven with Oasis.

The Gallagher brothers have been embroiled in a feud since the band split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Fans have long hoped for a reunion, but in 2020 Liam said Noel had turned down £100 million to re-form the band for a tour.

Elsewhere, Harry Styles was hoping to continue his chart success after topping the UK album and singles charts with his third album Harry’s House.

The Grammy award-winning singer is set to secure his ninth consecutive week at the top of the singles chart with As It Was, which is the longest-running number one of the year.

READ NOW

