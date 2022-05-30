Roz Purcell books new flight after being caught in Dublin Airport chaos

James Cox

Like many other passengers, influencer and model Roz Purcell was caught up in the chaos outside Dublin Airport Terminal 1 on Sunday.

Massive queues to get into the terminal saw at least 1,000 people miss their flights.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Purcell revealed she was set to miss her flight.

She wrote: "Will I make my flight in terminal 1 (3 hours early)"

Purcell then warned people about the issues at the airport. "So I’m here at terminal one. If you’re flying out today…don’t."

She then decided to book new flights for Terminal 2, and managed to make it.

Photo: Roz Purcell/Instagram

"So turn of events booked a new flight from terminal 2 (normally-empty) cause no one was making that queue," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Dublin Airport bosses have been told to come up with solutions to resolve the lengthy delays faced by passengers by Tuesday morning.

Dublin Airport officials were told of government ministers’ “immense disappointment and frustration” by the scenes over the weekend, which led to over 1,000 passengers missing their flights.

On Monday, Dublin Airport officials met with Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and junior minister Hildegarde Naughton to discuss the issue.

In a joint statement they said: “The ministers said that the excessively long queues and wait times were causing significant distress to passengers as well as reputational damage to the country from a business, travel, connectivity and tourism point of view.

“The ministers have instructed DAA to report back by tomorrow morning on solutions that can be put in place in advance of this bank holiday weekend to deliver an acceptable passenger experience for citizens and visitors departing from the airport.

“The Ministers have asked DAA to consider all options that can be taken in immediate and medium term to resolve this matter.

“Daily meetings will be held at Ministerial level with DAA until the difficulties persisting at the airport are satisfactorily resolved.

“Minister Naughton emphasised that it is the responsibility of DAA to resolve these matters to the satisfaction of passengers travelling in the days and weeks ahead.

“The Ministers stated that the unacceptable queues should not be repeated this Thursday and Friday and into the Bank Holiday weekend and that intending passengers should be confident that they would make their flight with minimum inconvenience.”