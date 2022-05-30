Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 14:35

‘Door is wide open’ for Meghan to reconnect with our father, says half-sister

Samantha Markle spoke with ITV’s Good Morning Britain.
By Laura Parnaby, PA

Meghan Markle’s half-sister has said “the door is wide open” for Meghan to privately reconnect with their father if she wants to.

Samantha Markle also said Thomas Markle is “rebounding remarkably well” after suffering a stroke and losing the ability to speak.

The 57-year-old spoke with Good Morning Britain on Monday, months after calling for a lawsuit against the duchess for alleged defamation during her televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Speaking about their 77-year-old father, she told the ITV show: “He loves all of us and he’s been bashed in the media for always speaking out to extend an olive branch to reach out to her [Meghan].

Meghan and the Markles: A Family at War
Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, during a previous interview on Channel 5. Photo: Channel 5/PA

“He is her father so he has a right to reach out to her. He has been very honest and open in those feelings and the door is wide open.

“She’s always had his phone number – it hasn’t changed – and his address, so any suggestion that she doesn’t know how to get hold of him and that she wanted to be private is somewhat ridiculous on the grounds that, if you want to reach out to your father privately, you know how to do it.

“And you don’t use PR and media outlets all over the world to make that announcement – that’s not private.”

Ms Markle has alleged in court documents that Meghan told “false and malicious lies” about her during the Oprah interview and in the Finding Freedom biography.

Their father has sided with his older daughter and said he would be “thrilled” to be able to defend her.

