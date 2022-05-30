Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 11:06

Ukraine's Eurovision winners raise $900,000 for military by auctioning off trophy

The group won Eurovision with their entry "Stefania", surfing a wave of public support to claim an emotional victory that was welcomed by the country's president. 
Ukraine's Eurovision winners raise $900,000 for military by auctioning off trophy

Thomson Reuters

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, which won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month, raised $900,000 (€836 million) for the country's military battling the Russian invasion by selling the contest's trophy.

The group won Eurovision with their entry "Stefania", surfing a wave of public support to claim an emotional victory that was welcomed by the country's president.

On Sunday they sold the crystal microphone they were awarded in a Facebook auction led by Ukrainian TV presenter Serhiy Prytula.

The funds raised will be used to purchase for the armed forces the PD-2 unmanned aerial system, which includes three aircraft and a ground control station, Prytula said at the auction.

Russia's invasion on Ukraine, now in its fourth month, has claimed thousands of civilian lives, sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing and reduced cities to rubble.

Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces endured heavy artillery barrages as they held off Russian attempts to capture Sievierodonetsk, the largest city Ukraine still controls in the eastern region of Luhansk.

The auction comes in the wake of a charity telethon which took place in Berlin over the weekend where the Eurovision winner's performed in front of the Brandenburg Gate.

More in this section

Ray Liotta was the most beautiful person, his fiancee says Ray Liotta was the most beautiful person, his fiancee says
Claire Byrne Live to end after seven years on air Claire Byrne Live to end after seven years on air
Justin Bieber adds second Dublin date on Justice World Tour due to demand Justin Bieber adds second Dublin date on Justice World Tour due to demand
It made me more complete: David Harewood reflects on breakdown

It made me more complete: David Harewood reflects on breakdown

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more