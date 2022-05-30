Dubliner Dami Hope among line-up for Love Island 2022

An Irishman has made the line-up for this year's Love Island.

Dubliner Dami Hope was revealed as the first male contestant set to feature on series eight of the reality television dating series.

The 26-year-old is a microbiologist who said he is taking part in this year’s show to “put myself out there to get some new experiences.”

“Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience,” he said.

The Dubliner said he plans to bring fun and his “personality” to the villa.

“I don’t know if I will cause trouble, I’ll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don’t intentionally cause trouble - but it happens,” he said.

Asked why he believes he is a catch, the microbiologist said he is “good at being in a team” and “passionate” once in a relationship.

“When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing, I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate - I always used to put that person first,” he said.

“If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that even if it’s something I’m not talented at I’d get talented at it just so it helps them.

“I’m really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other.”

Love Island begins next Monday, June 6th, at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.