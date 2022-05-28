Sat, 28 May, 2022 - 21:46

Former Love Islanders Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow welcome second child

The couple met on the ITV dating show in 2017.
By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Former Love Island stars Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow have announced the birth of their second child, calling her a “beautiful early bird”.

The couple, who met on the ITV dating series in 2017, already had one daughter, Nell Sophia, who was born in October 2020.

In a post on Instagram, the couple revealed they had had a second baby girl on May 27th, named Nora Belle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_)

Alongside a video showing a selection of clips and photos, posted on both their Instagram accounts, Jewitt wrote: “Our beautiful early bird Nora Belle Jewitt, born 27th May 2022, a sister for our gorgeous little Nell Sophia.”

The couple married in September last year, in a ceremony attended by famous faces including fellow Love Island contestant and DJ Marcel Somerville and singer and Dancing On Ice winner Jake Quickenden.

As part of the Instagram post, a touching video clip showed the couple’s eldest daughter Nell meeting her new sister for the first time.

Quickenden responded: “Congrats maybe can’t wait to meet her xx.”

Former Love Island contestant Olivia Bowen said “Congratulations guys”, with four red heart emojis.

