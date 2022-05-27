Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 20:23

Dear Evan Hansen announces date of final West End performance

The show has received three Olivier Awards since it opened in 2019
Dear Evan Hansen announces date of final West End performance

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

West End musical Dear Evan Hansen will close its curtains later this year.

The Olivier award-winning show will stage its final London performance at the Noel Coward Theatre on October 22nd, three years after its West End premiere in October 2019.

It was among the productions that were forced to shut during the pandemic, returning on October 26th, 2021.

The show’s Twitter page announced the news, adding: “Thank you to our friends, fans and colleagues in the #DEHLondon Family who have made this show so special. Sincerely, Us.”

The hit musical tells the story of anxiety-ridden schoolboy Evan who, in the wake of a classmate’s death, lies about how close he was to the boy.

As his lie spins out of control he is brought closer to the boy’s family with unexpected consequences.

Actor Sam Tutty will continue in the lead role of Evan Hansen until the end of the run.

Dear Evan Hansen
The musical will stage its final London performance at the Noel Coward Theatre on October 22 (Matthew Murphy/PA)

Tutty was among the original cast members when the show opened in the West End and went on to win the Olivier Award for best actor in a musical.

The West End production also won Olivier Awards for best new musical and best original score or new orchestrations, in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge saw a special performance in aid of The Royal Foundation in February 2020.

The West End production of Dear Evan Hansen was the fourth to open worldwide, following the award-winning show on Broadway and in Toronto, Canada, and on the north American tour.

More in this section

Ewan McGregor: Taking Obi-Wan Kenobi to darker place a ‘brilliant challenge’ Ewan McGregor: Taking Obi-Wan Kenobi to darker place a ‘brilliant challenge’
Iman Vellani hope Ms Marvel will make others feel ‘a little less lonely’ Iman Vellani hope Ms Marvel will make others feel ‘a little less lonely’
Geetanjali Shree becomes first Indian winner of International Booker Prize Geetanjali Shree becomes first Indian winner of International Booker Prize
Bruce Springsteen adds third Dublin show due to demand

Bruce Springsteen adds third Dublin show due to demand

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more