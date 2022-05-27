Harry Styles lands coveted double chart success with new album

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Harry Styles has continued his run of success after topping the UK album and singles charts with his new album.

The Grammy award-winning singer’s third studio record, Harry’s House, has rocketed to the top of the charts one week after release, becoming the fastest-selling album of the year.

Achieving more than 113,000 chart sales makes it the star’s biggest opening week for an album, according to the Official Charts Company.

It has also claimed the biggest first week of album sales since Adele’s award-winning comeback record 30 was released in November last year.

His second album Fine Line, released in 2019, has also re-entered the charts at number eight, while his 2017 self-titled debut record returns at number 29.

Styles has furthered his success by holding the top spot in the singles chart with his lead track As It Was, making it the longest-running number one of 2022.

His songs Late Night Talking and Music For A Sushi Restaurant, both from the newly released album, have also entered the singles charts at number two and three respectively

This comes after the singer made a dazzling return to the UK stage after more than two years with a “One Night Only” gig in London on Tuesday to showcase his new album.

He treated the sold-out crowd of adoring fans to all 13 tracks from the album as well as an encore of previous hit tracks including Adore You, Watermelon Sugar, Sign Of The Times and Kiwi.

Styles also paid tribute to his One Direction past with a rendition of What Makes You Beautiful, the smash hit song by the former boy band.

After it was released last Friday, critics praised Styles’ new record as a step forward for the singer as he embraces a more mature sound and intimate lyrics.

Following Styles in the albums chart is Ed Sheeran’s Equals at number two, while Kendrick Lamar’s long-awaited fifth studio album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers comes in at number three.

The Manchester-based alt-rock group Everything Everything also achieves a career best at number four with their sixth studio album Raw Data Feel.

While Trap wave rapper M Huncho’s debut studio album Chasing Euphoria takes the fifth spot and the 2011 greatest hits collection from the recently reformed N-Dubz’ achieves a new peak at number 10.