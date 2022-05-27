Claire Byrne Live to end after seven years on air

RTÉ One show Claire Byrne Live is to end after seven years on air.

The broadcaster said the final episode of the current affairs show will air on Monday and that it is “currently developing ideas” for a new programme to replace it.

Ms Byrne said she had decided to concentrate on her RTÉ Radio 1 show, Today with Claire Byrne, but looked forward to returning to the television schedules “in time”.

The television programme first went on air in January 2015. It was billed as an attempt to bring in a younger audience to the broadcaster’s current affairs line-up, with fast-paced items, viewer polls and quirky studio segments.

It was filmed in front of a studio audience, although Ms Byrne notoriously broadcast from her shed in 2020 after contracting Covid in the early weeks of the pandemic.

“When we started Claire Byrne Live in 2015, we wanted it to be a forum for people in Ireland to shape the news, respond to unfolding events and most importantly, to have their say. We came through two general elections, two hugely significant referendums and one global pandemic in the time that we have been on air,” said Ms Byrne, who paid tribute to her editors and team.

“I have made the decision now to focus on my radio show and I am very much looking forward, in time, to working on other television projects for RTÉ.”

RTÉ News and current affairs managing director Jon Williams thanked Ms Byrne for “a truly remarkable run”, praising her “extraordinary” interview with the family of Clodagh Hawe, her moderation of leaders’ debates in two general elections and her handling of breaking news throughout the pandemic.