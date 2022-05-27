Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 13:58

Justin Bieber adds second Dublin date on Justice World Tour due to demand

Bieber will perform a second show in Dublin’s 3Arena on March 2nd, with tickets on sale now
Justin Bieber has added a second Dublin date on his Justice World Tour due to demand.

Tickets for the singer’s first show on February 28th 2023 sold out after going on sale less than an hour ago this afternoon.

Bieber will now perform a second show in Dublin’s 3Arena on March 2nd, with tickets on sale now.

The world tour is the star's first global outing since the Purpose World Tour in 2017 and will see the pop star perform in over 30 countries, playing more than 125 shows.

Concerts start this month in Mexico, with a stop in Italy before continuing on to Scandinavia for shows in August.

Each show is set to be "a celebration" for Bieber and his fans after the pandemic sidelined his 2020 tour.

Bieber’s eighth number one album Justice has sold more than eight million copies globally, with over 12 billion global streams.

The album was also nominated for eight Grammys, including Album Of The Year.

