Bruce Springsteen adds third Dublin show due to demand

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have added a third show in Dublin next year due to major demand.

The American singer-songwriter had announced he would play the RDS in Dublin on May 5th and 7th in 2023 amid a string of other European tour dates, with tickets going on sale at 8am this morning.

There were reports on social media of up to 68,000 eager fans in a virtual queue for the tickets to what will be Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first live shows in six years.

As a result, concert promoters Aiken announced that a third date had been added for the RDS on May 9th 2023 “due to demand”.

Tickets, which cost €96 to €156 for seated, and €131 for standing, are on sale now via ticketmaster.ie.

The 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band since the conclusion of their 14-month worldwide The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said as the first dates were announced.

“And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band.

“See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

The E Street Band consists of Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, with Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.