Alec Baldwin announces death of mother aged 92

The actor paid tribute to her ‘accomplishments’ in life.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Alec Baldwin has announced that his mother, Carol, has died at the age of 92.

A family statement posted on the actor’s Instagram page said she died on Thursday in her home town of Syracuse, New York.

Carol was mother to four actors, Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen, known collectively as the Baldwin brothers.

Alec, 64, also shared a short tribute to her “accomplishments” in life.

He said: “My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too.

“She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy.

“We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments.”

The family statement said: “Carol M Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York. She was 92.

“She met her future husband, Alexander R Baldwin Jr, of Brooklyn, NY, while both attended Syracuse University.

“In 1954, Alec, as the father was also called, moved the family to Long Island where he taught history and coached football and riflery at Massapequa High School until his death, at age 55, in 1983.

“Carol Baldwin raised her children and, when her last was a teenager, went to work in marketing research for a firm called Quick Test, operating out of a local shopping mall.”

The family said Carol had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1991 and worked with a number of Long Island breast cancer support groups and SUNY Stony Brook university, later opening the Carol M Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund on the campus.

In addition to her six children, Carol had 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

