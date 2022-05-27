Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 09:31

Harrison Ford confirms release date for fifth Indiana Jones film

Ford delivered the news after a live performance to the film’s theme tune by composer John Williams at Disney’s Star Wars Celebration in California.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Harrison Ford has confirmed that the fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise will hit cinemas in June 2023.

The veteran actor delivered the news following a live performance to the film’s world-famous theme tune by veteran composer John Williams at Disney’s Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California.

Joining Williams onstage in a surprise appearance, Ford congratulated him on his recent 90th birthday and told him the music to the Indiana Jones franchise “follows me everywhere I go”.

“You know, I’m happy about it,” he said, to laughs from audience members.

 

“That music was playing in the operating room when I had my last colonoscopy.”

Ford added that the latest film, featuring a score by Williams, was “almost completed” and he was “really proud” of it.

He said the film will be released on June 30 2023.

“I’m really proud of the movie that we made… so I’ll be seeing you around campus,” Ford said.

