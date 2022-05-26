Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 18:58

Yes drummer Alan White dies aged 72

The 70s progressive rock band said the star died peacefully at home.
Yes drummer Alan White dies aged 72

By Sophie Wingate, PA

Progressive rock titans Yes have announced the death of drummer Alan White at the age of 72.

The star, who was born in 1949 in County Durham, died peacefully at home after a short illness.

“The news has shocked and stunned the entire Yes family,” the band said.


They said White had been “looking forward” to the forthcoming UK tour and to celebrating his 50th anniversary with Yes, who he joined in 1972 for their Close to the Edge tour.

Several health setbacks since 2016 had limited White’s appearances on recent tours, when he joined the group on stage towards the end of each set “to great applause”, Yes said.

White’s bandmates said they will dedicate their Close to the Edge UK tour in June to their “much-loved drummer”.

Yes was founded by former frontman Jon Anderson and bassist Chris Squire in 1968 in London, alongside guitarist Peter Banks, keyboardist Tony Kaye and drummer Bill Bruford.

The famous progressive rock band went through numerous line-up changes featuring stars such as White and Rick Wakeman, exploring many musical styles.

Their hits include Owner Of A Lonely Heart, Roundabout and Long Distance Runaround.

Yes were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, alongside Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra and Journey.

During his long career in the music industry, White also worked with stars including John Lennon, George Harrison and Joe Cocker.

More in this section

Austin Butler: My body started shutting down the day after Elvis filming ended Austin Butler: My body started shutting down the day after Elvis filming ended
Anastacia says US gun laws are ‘antiquated’ as she reacts to Texas shooting Anastacia says US gun laws are ‘antiquated’ as she reacts to Texas shooting
Florence Pugh urges fans to think about what they write online following rumours Florence Pugh urges fans to think about what they write online following rumours
Claudia Winkleman announced as host of new BBC competition show The Traitors

Claudia Winkleman announced as host of new BBC competition show The Traitors

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more