Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dies aged 67

Liotta is best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill in Goodfellas, directed by Martin Scorsese.
By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, according to US media.

His representative confirmed the news to several outlets saying the actor had died in his sleep.

Liotta found fame playing Ray Sinclair in 1986 film Something Wild, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

He went on to star as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field Of Dreams and is best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill in Goodfellas, directed by Martin Scorsese.

In recent years Liotta appeared in The Many Saints Of Newark and starred alongside Taron Egerton in the Apple TV series Black Bird.

Liotta leaves behind his daughter Karsen and his fiancee Jacy Nittolo.

