Ellen DeGeneres receives lengthy standing ovation in final episode preview

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Ellen DeGeneres receives a lengthy standing ovation from adoring audiences in a preview clip of the final episode of her talk show.

The comedian and actress, 64, appears to become emotional and puts her hand over her heart, mouthing “thank you” to her fans.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show comes to an end on Thursday after 19 seasons.

Ahead of the final show airing, DeGeneres shared a preview clip which showed the premieres of her previous 18 series before cutting to the final episode.

Her partner Portia de Rossi and brother Vance DeGeneres can be seen clapping from the front row as the camera pans around the cheering crowd.

Wearing a buttoned up white shirt and black blazer, DeGeneres applauds her audience back and takes several deep breaths.

“The final episode. Tomorrow,” she captioned the video.

She recently told The Hollywood Reporter that the decision to end the show left her “crying every day” but remained certain it was “the right choice”.

“I was really emotional, even though it was my choice, and it’s the right choice,” she said.

“I knew it was time to end this chapter and to do something different, but still it was really emotional.

“I wanted people to be reminded of what we brought to television with the music and the games and everything.”

DeGeneres announced last year that she was stepping down from her TV show after controversy over an alleged toxic workplace environment.

In 2020, she apologised to staff after an internal review by Warner Bros found “deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management”.

DeGeneres’ partner Portia de Rossi (right) can be seen in the front row of the audience in the preview clip (Adam Davy/PA)

The review was launched after reports of a toxic environment on the programme, but DeGeneres has denied that is the reason she is ending the show.

Asked whether she had any regrets about not ending the show sooner, she said: “I have to just trust that whatever happened during that time, which was obviously very, very difficult, happened for a reason.

“I think that I learned a lot, and there were some things that came up that I was shocked and surprised by. It was eye-opening, but I just trust that that had to happen.”