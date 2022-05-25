Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 11:29

Katie Price admits breaching restraining order against ex-husband’s fiancee

Price had been banned from contacting Penticost directly or indirectly
Ted Hennessey, PA

Katie Price has admitted breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband’s fiancee over a message in which she accused the pair of having an affair.

The 44-year-old former glamour model is said to have sent Kieran Hayler a message on January 21 this year in which she branded his new partner, Michelle Penticost, a “c***ing whore” and a “gutter slag”.

Price was banned from contacting Penticost directly or indirectly, under the terms of a five-year restraining order imposed at Horsham Magistrates’ Court on June 3rd, 2019.

She was also fined £415 (€485) for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her during a row in a school playground.

The former glamour model wore a black coat, black leggings and white boots as she appeared before judge Stephen Mooney at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday.

She was supported by her reality TV star fiance Carl Woods (33) who sat in the public gallery.

It was previously heard that her message to Hayler may have been triggered by an Instagram post by Penticost, which she denies was aimed at Price.

Price’s message read: “Tell your c***ing whore, piece of sh*t, girlfriend not to start on me.

“She has a restraining order so shouldn’t try antagonise me as she is in breach and I’m sure she doesn’t want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter slag.”

