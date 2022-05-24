Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 18:16

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny discusses his ‘epic’ Marvel acting debut

The 28-year-old appears in British GQ.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny said joining the Marvel franchise “still feels like a dream”.

The singer and rapper, the world’s most streamed musician on Spotify for the past two years, will star in the film El Muerto as the titular anti-hero – a wrestler with a super-powered mask.

The 28-year-old is the first Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel movie.

Bad Bunny at the MTV Video Music Awards 2019 (PA)

Speaking to British GQ about the role, he said: “I grew up watching wrestling; this role is perfect and I know El Muerto is going to be epic.

“I’m a Marvel fan and the fact that I’m now part of this family still feels like a dream.”

On whether he feels pressure moving from music into acting, he added: “Maybe, for some people, it’s different in that the higher they go, the less pressure they feel, because maybe they’re confident that everything they do will be a success.

“But I’m the opposite – the more I acquire an audience, the more I go up, the more pressure I feel to keep going. Sometimes, I can’t sleep thinking about that. I go days without sleeping.”

The musician, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, recently filmed scenes for the upcoming action comedy Bullet Train, in which he stars as an assassin alongside Brad Pitt.

He described the Hollywood star as “super fire” and added: “Sometimes, during filming, they’d yell ‘Cut!’ and I would think, ‘What the f****? I’m here with Brad Pitt!’”

Read the full interview in British GQ’s June issue, on newsstands from May 31st, and on GQ.co.uk.

