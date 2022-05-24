Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 14:34

Kourtney Kardashian adds Barker to name on Instagram following Italian wedding

The reality star made the change in the wake of the couple’s extravagant wedding in Portofino.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kourtney Kardashian has changed her name to Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Instagram, after tying the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The reality star made the change following the couple’s extravagant wedding in Portofino in north-west Italy at the weekend.

Ahead of the event the pair staged a “practice” wedding in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammy awards in April, which was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

They later announced they had legally wed at a courthouse in Anacapa in Santa Barbara, California, earlier this month.

Kourtney was previously in an on-off relationship with US media personality Scott Disick and the pair share three children together.

Barker has been married twice previously, first briefly to Melissa Kennedy and then to actress and former Miss USA titleholder Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares two children.

Following the ceremony in Italy, members of the Kardashian family including Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian shared photos on social media of the occasion.

Kim Kardashian promised fans that she too would be sharing her own “major spam” of the wedding.

