Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 09:05

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce 2023 European tour dates

The world-famous rocker said he was looking forward to seeing his ‘great and loyal fans’ on the tour, which will span the US and Europe
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a string of tour dates due to begin in early 2023, their first live shows for six years, with Dublin making the list.

The world-famous rocker said he was looking forward to seeing his “great and loyal fans” on the tour, which will span the US and Europe.

American arena dates are yet to be announced though the band will visit cities including Dublin, Paris and Barcelona, as well as further venues in the UK from the end of April until July.

These 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band since the conclusion of their 14-month worldwide The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said.

“And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band.

“See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

The planned European stops are Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Dusseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza.

Additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium will be announced at a later date.

The E Street Band consists of Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, with Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.

