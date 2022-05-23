Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 17:14

Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp defamation case

The British supermodel, who dated Mr Depp in the 1990s, will appear in court by videolink later this week
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kate Moss is to give evidence in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against his former partner Amber Heard.

The British supermodel, who dated Mr Depp in the 1990s, is expected to appear in court by videolink later this week.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together.

He has denied all accusations.

Kate Moss with Johnny Depp
Kate Moss with Johnny Depp in February 1994 (Barry King/Alamy/PA

A source close to Mr Depp confirmed to the PA new agency that Ms Moss will give evidence on Wednesday by videolink.

The news comes in the final week of the US trial, taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia, with closing arguments expected on Friday.

