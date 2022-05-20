Special guests for Westlife's Dublin and Cork concerts revealed

The special guests for Westlife's Dublin and Cork concerts have been revealed.

For the upcoming gig in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on July 8th and 9th, Sugababes and Soulé will take to the stage as special guests.

Fans going to the concerts on August 12th and 13th in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, will also be in for a treat as Emeli Sandé and Wild Youth will feature as special guests for those dates.

The band will also play Wembley Stadium for the first time this August.

The concerts come as part of Westlife's 'The Wild Dreams Tour'.

The bands previous tour, the 'Twenty Tour' sold a record 600,000 tickets across 27 cities and 13 countries, including two sold out shows at Croke Park.

Since returning to music in 2018, Westlife have released two albums hitting the number one and number two spots in the UK charts.

Tickets for the concerts are available now at Ticketmaster.ie.