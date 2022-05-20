Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 07:03

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcome baby daughter

The hit-maker confirmed the news on Instagram.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Ed Sheeran has confirmed his wife Cherry Seaborn has given birth to their second daughter.

The Suffolk singer-songwriter, 31, said they were “over the moon” to be a family of four, announcing the news on Instagram.

Posting a picture of baby socks, Sheeran added: “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl.

“We are both so in love with her.”

The couple welcomed their first daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August 2020.

Despite being in the spotlight for his music, Sheeran has remained private about his relationship with Seaborn.

In 2018, he announced that the couple were engaged and in 2019 he confirmed that they were husband and wife but did not share further details.

