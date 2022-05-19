Michael D Higgins and football greats to feature on this week’s Late Late Show

President Michael D Higgins and football greats are among the guests set to feature on this week’s Late Late Show.

The President will be live in-studio to speak with host Ryan Tubridy about his passion project, his Machnamh 100 series of seminars on the War of Independence and Civil War, his decade as president of Ireland and his love of football.

This week’s show will also mark 100 years of Irish football with some of the greatest players to have worn the green jersey.

Paul McGrath, Niall Quinn, David O'Leary, Packie Bonner and Shay Given will share their memories of the glory days of Irish football.

Also joining the show will be current internationals Gavin Bazunu, Dara O'Shea, Jessie Stapleton and Chloe Mustaki and managers Vera Pauw and Stephen Kenny.

John Charlton will also join the guests to pay tribute to his father, the late Jack Charlton.

There will also be music from singer-songwriter David Gray who will perform ‘This Year’s Love’ and Dan McCabe will sing 'Fields of Athenry’.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One this Friday at 9.35pm.