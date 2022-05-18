Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 17:32

New Gangs Of London trailer gives gruesome glimpse of second series

Series two comes one year after the death of Sean Wallace and sees the Wallaces scattered and the Dumanis, broken and estranged.
By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

A dramatic new trailer for Sky’s Gangs Of London gives viewers a glimpse of the gruesome action in upcoming second series.

The Bafta-winning show, which first aired in 2020, follows the lives of what was once London’s most powerful criminal family, The Wallaces.

Series two comes one year after the death of Sean Wallace and sees the surviving Wallaces scattered and their former allies, the Dumanis, broken and estranged.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJIP8rV3J4M

Ex-undercover policeman Elliot Finch, played by Sope Dirisu, is now being forced to work for the investors, a network of high-class and wealthy individuals who invested in former criminal patriarch Finn Wallace’s many illegal projects.

The new trailer opens with the calm before the storm, and shows Elliot sitting alone, as he narrates: “You think you know this world you’re in. I’ve seen things you haven’t, and you know how it feels to be powerless, to be a pawn in someone else’s game.”

A dramatic compilation of clips including murder, explosions and familiar faces follow, as he continues: “The things it makes you do, what does it feel like… To be a king?”

The new series will see a restoration of order for London, as the investors have aligned behind heroin baron Asif Afridi, played by Asif Raza Mir, and together install a new ruling force in London in the form of brutal gang leader – Koba, played by Waleed Zuaiter.

Later in the trailer, a narrator says: “The city has changed, the investors have a new player.”

As a foray of murders are shown, Ed Dumani, played by Lucian Msamati, is heard saying: “He has a major stake in this town now, manpower, allies, he is not to be underestimated.”

Koba’s vision for the criminal landscape is a dictatorship, a world in which old school gangster codes don’t exist and in which he holds a complete monopoly over London’s drug trade.

In the new trailer Elliot comes face to face with Koba after being forced to work for the investors and in a moment of violent suspense says: “I want them to know fear, to feel powerless.”

After which, he is asked: “You don’t know who this man is do you? No one has the balls to go against Koba.”


Gangs of London
Michelle Fairley will reprise her role of Marian Wallace for the second series of Gangs of London (Christopher Raphael /Sky/AMC/PA)

The trailer draws to a close with the return of Marian Wallace, played by Michelle Fairley, as she appears to be offered a new life after the death of her husband Finn and son Sean.

“You would have the full protection of the state, a new life, you’d be a ghost,” she is told, while in a warehouse full of firearms.

After she walks out towards a waiting aeroplane, a violent montage ensues and Marian says: “You understand what it took to build this city, and you know the pain of losing it. London belongs to us.”

Paapa Essiedu, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi and Valene Kane will all be reprising their roles for the second series.

New cast members include Jasmine Armando as Saba, Fady El-Sayed as Faz, Salem Kali as Basem and Aymen Hamdouchi as Hakim.

Gangs Of London series two will air on Sky and streaming service Now later this year.

