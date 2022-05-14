Irish fans cheer for Brooke Scullion in Turin pub

James Cox

Despite Ireland's Eurovision semi-final exit on Thursday, Brooke Scullion did the country proud with a brilliant performance of her song That's Rich.

Indeed, it prompted 'robbed' to trend on Twitter, as fans felt she deserved a place in tonight's final.

Speaking on Friday, the Derry native said: "I am so proud of how far I've come and the support from home has been amazing.

"This Eurovision experience has been one I'll never forget, and I hope is only a stepping stone to my career.

"Thank you to everyone for your support and love!"

Scullion was walking past an Irish bar in Turin, where the Eurovision is taking place, last night when she was spotted by a group of Irish fans who serenaded her with an 'ole, ole, ole'.

She then danced for them as they belted out her Eurovision song.

Sharing videos on Twitter, Scullion said she "felt the love", and "pavement performance? Why not".