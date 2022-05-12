Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 22:32

Ireland fails to make Eurovision Grand Final

Brooke Scullion’s performance of pop break-up track That’s Rich did not make the cut.
PA

Ireland have failed to make it through to the Eurovision Grand Final after Brooke Scullion’s performance of pop break-up track That’s Rich did not make the cut.

The 10 successful countries to secure a place in Saturday’s final include Belgium, Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Poland and Finland.

Estonia, Australia and Sweden are also among the nations which have been confirmed to compete in the final after acts from 18 countries took to the stage in Turin, Italy.

Romania and Serbia have also secured a place in the final.

This means for the acts from Israel, Georgia, Malta, San Marino, Cyprus, North Macedonia and Montenegro their Eurovision journey ends here.

The 10 successful countries will join the 10 who also secured places during the first semi-final round on Tuesday. - PA

