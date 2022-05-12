Brooke Scullion delighted with support ahead of Eurovision semi-final

James Cox

Ireland's Eurovision hopeful is grateful for all the support she has received ahead of tonight's semi-final.

Brooke Scullion from Derry will perform 'That's Rich' in Turin in Italy, in a bid to make it to the final on Saturday.

Brooke is delighted with how the public are backing her to succeed.

She said: "There's so much support here already, there really is. People are sending me Snapchats of them out in the Euro Village, there's a star, like in Hollywood, with 'That's Rich' on it, and it's the sweetest thing the faith people have in me.

"Everyone on TikTok is writing to me saying 'Brooke, you've done us so proud already', so I feel confident going in regardless of what the result is."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin joined the many well-wishers for Brooke earlier on.

In a video message, he said: "Hello Brooke, I just wanted to wish you the very best as you fly the flag for Ireland at Eurovision this week.

"Derry Girls is a huge success everywhere at the moment, so I've no doubt you will be too when you perform That's Rich in Turin.

"It's already such a great achievement to be representing your country on the biggest stage, so please enjoy every moment - and know that all Eurovision fans at home are right behind you."