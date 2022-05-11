Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 11:52

Rapper Wiley wanted by police six months after failing to appear in court

The musician is accused of burglary and assault by beating
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Grime artist Wiley is wanted by police in England after failing to turn up for a court hearing in November.

A fresh appeal to find the performer, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jnr, has been issued by police in the London borough of Newham.

Cowie was due at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 11th to face charges of burglary and assault by beating.

The 43-year-old is accused of breaking into a flat in Forest Gate, east London, on August 28th, before allegedly smashing plates and attacking ex-kickboxer Ali Jacko.

The rapper, from Tower Hamlets, east London, used Mr Jacko’s recording studio before the pandemic.

Known as the Godfather of Grime, Cowie was made an MBE for services to music in 2018.

