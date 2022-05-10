Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 09:36

Dwayne Johnson: ‘DC antihero speaks more to my DNA than any prior acting role’

The actor shared a picture of himself on set of the new superhero flick as production comes to a close.
Dwayne Johnson: ‘DC antihero speaks more to my DNA than any prior acting role’

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Dwayne Johnson says none of his prior acting roles “speak to my DNA more” than DC antihero Black Adam.

The actor shared a picture of himself on the set of the new superhero flick as production comes to a close, and promised fans that “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change”.

Johnson plays Teth Adam, the protagonist of the movie, which is considered to be both a spin-off and a prequel of the 2019 Shazam! Movie, starring Zachary Levi.

“Intense week of production continues as we put the finishing touches on BLACK ADAM,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of playing some great (fun) characters over the years, but none speak to my DNA more than this antihero known as the man in black, Teth Adam.

“The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.”

More in this section

First glimpse of long-awaited second Avatar film revealed First glimpse of long-awaited second Avatar film revealed
Nick Cave announces the death of his son Jethro Lazenby aged 31 Nick Cave announces the death of his son Jethro Lazenby aged 31
The Late Show pauses new episodes as host Stephen Colbert has Covid ‘recurrence’ The Late Show pauses new episodes as host Stephen Colbert has Covid ‘recurrence’
Billy Connolly jokes his career is ‘out the window’ as he gets Bafta fellowship

Billy Connolly jokes his career is ‘out the window’ as he gets Bafta fellowship

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian  Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian 
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more