Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 07:58

The Late Show pauses new episodes as host Stephen Colbert has Covid ‘recurrence’

An announcement from the show’s official social media account said the measures were being taken ‘out of an abundance of caution.’
The Late Show pauses new episodes as host Stephen Colbert has Covid ‘recurrence’

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Late Show will not be taping new episodes “until further notice” after it was announced that host Stephen Colbert continues to experience symptoms of Covid-19.

An announcement from the show’s official social media account said the measures were being taken “out of an abundance of caution” for staff, guests and audience.

Colbert, 57, said he was “basically feeling fine” when he revealed the news last month, and was grateful to have been vaccinated and had his booster jab.

The Late Show has been replaced with repeats since the announcement.

“Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of Covid,” the show’s Twitter account said.

“Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.

“The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice.”

Colbert previously joked that he had caught Covid-19 to “avoid interviewing” Ozark actor Jason Bateman, who was due to appear on the show alongside Ozark co-star Laura Linney and Veep actor Matt Walsh.

On Twitter, Colbert said: “Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I’m feeling fine – grateful to be vaxxed and boosted. Thank you for the well wishes.

“This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman.”

More in this section

Nick Cave announces the death of his son Jethro Lazenby aged 31 Nick Cave announces the death of his son Jethro Lazenby aged 31
First glimpse of long-awaited second Avatar film revealed First glimpse of long-awaited second Avatar film revealed
Bono and The Edge perform in Kyiv bomb shelter in show of support for Ukraine Bono and The Edge perform in Kyiv bomb shelter in show of support for Ukraine
Billy Connolly jokes his career is ‘out the window’ as he gets Bafta fellowship

Billy Connolly jokes his career is ‘out the window’ as he gets Bafta fellowship

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian  Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian 
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more