Lorraine Kelly addresses Boris Johnson Good Morning Britain interview at Baftas

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Lorraine Kelly sent a “special hello” to British prime minister Boris Johnson as she took to the stage at the TV Baftas to present the news coverage award.

Mr Johnson appeared not to know who Kelly was during an interview with Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid on Tuesday.

As the interview came to an end, Reid referenced ITV’s Lorraine, which airs after GMB, to which Mr Johnson asked: “Who’s Lorraine?”

'Are you honest Prime Minister?' - @susannareid100



Watch GMB on ITV and ITV Hub now as Susanna interviews Prime Minister Boris Johnson 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/GyYTdGSn8v — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 3, 2022

Taking to the stage at the Bafta TV awards on Sunday, Kelly joked: “Hello and a special hello to Boris. I’m Lorraine. It’s lovely to see you,” prompting cheers and laughter from the audience.

She presented the award to ITV News At Ten for its coverage of the storming of the US Capitol.

Scottish presenter Kelly previously told the Be Honest podcast that she did not expect the prime ,minister to know who she was.