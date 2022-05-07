Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 12:09

Benedict Cumberbatch differentiates wizards from sorcerers in SNL clip

The Marvel star is due to host the prestigious US comedy show on May 7th alongside musical guests Arcade Fire.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Benedict Cumberbatch becomes defensive over the difference between sorcerers and wizards in a humorous promotion for Saturday Night Live.

The actor and Marvel star is due to host the popular US comedy show on May 7th alongside musical guests Arcade Fire.

In a short promo clip for the show, Cumberbatch is told by a cast member that his superhero alter-ego is “my favourite wizard.”

“Well, technically Dr Strange is more of a sorcerer,” Cumberbatch corrects her.

“Harry Potter is a wizard and Dumble-dee-dore or whatever is a wizard as well. Dr Strange is a sorcerer.

 

“Wizards have little wands and robes and cast spells, lame.”

“Oh come on, you just open portals and have a magic cloak that you talk to,” the cast member responds.

Looking momentarily dejected, Cumberbatch says: “You’re right.”

He then adds with a smile: “But I also protect your reality. You’re welcome.”

“Burn,” says Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler, and the pair high-five each other.

Dr Strange In the Multiverse of Madness was released in cinemas on May 6th, and stars Cumberbatch alongside Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen and Rachel McAdams.

