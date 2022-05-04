Watch: New trailer released for Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+

Kenneth Fox

A new trailer has been released for Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, as the show premieres later this month on Friday, May 27th.

The first two episodes will be available that day, with the rest of the series will stream weekly on Wednesdays, until the finale on Wednesday, June 22nd

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The series sees Ewan McGregor, reprise his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader.

Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.