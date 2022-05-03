Seven of the biggest fashion risks at the Met Gala

Prudence Wade, PA

The Met Gala is unlike any other red carpet event – it’s all about dressing to a theme and taking fashion risks.

This year’s theme was gilded glamour, and while there were some classic interpretations of it – with lots of gold accents and sparkling headpieces – some celebrities took things a step further.

These were the celebs who provided unique interpretations on the theme, taking fashion risks and bringing bags of personality to the red carpet…

1. Billie Eilish

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Billie Eilish was co-host of the 2021 event, and she made a return to the red carpet in one of the more literal interpretations of the theme – a period-style bodice, with lace sleeves and a floral accent. Wearing Gucci, her outfit was sustainable as it was made entirely from existing materials.

2. Sebastian Stan

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Fresh off the success of Pam & Tommy, Sebastian Stan skipped the gold accents and instead went for one of the most eye-catching pops of colour of the night: bright pink, from head to toe.

3. Teyana Taylor

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Teyana Taylor had a futuristic take on the theme, wearing an ethereal Iris van Herpen gown with a silver headpiece partially covering her face. Taylor described her look as “gilded in the galaxy”.

4. Emily Ratajkowski

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Emily Ratajkowski dipped into the archives for her outfit, wearing a Versace outfit from the 90s. The multicoloured beading did not exactly scream gilded glamour, but it certainly fit into a long-standing tradition at the Met Gala for nearly naked outfits.

5. Gigi Hadid

(Evan Agostini/AP)

While many of this year’s attendees looked like they were freezing on the red carpet, Gigi Hadid was all wrapped up in a voluminous wine-coloured Versace puffer jacket, with a sleek latex bodysuit underneath.

6. Naomi Campbell

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Naomi Campbell complemented her black Burberry outfit with one of the most unique beauty looks of the night – silver jewels studded all over her face.

7. Jessie Buckley

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Jessie Buckley took masculine suiting one step further, pairing her pinstriped suit with a thin pencil moustache.