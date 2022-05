RuPaul to host celebrity spin-off of ITV game show

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

American drag queen and TV personality RuPaul Charles is to host a celebrity spin-off of ITV game show Lingo.

The 61-year-old rose to fame as the host of reality drag show RuPaul’s Drag Race, which began in the US in 2009 before spreading to the UK and Australia.

The Emmy Award-winner has been confirmed as the host of Celebrity Lingo, which will see famous faces go head to head in a fast-paced word game, as they compete to fill in the blanks and find the missing words.

American drag queen RuPaul will host a celebrity spin-off of ITV word game Lingo (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Alongside Celebrity Lingo, British actor and comedian Adil Ray will return to host a third series of the hit daytime show featuring members of the public.

Lingo first aired on ITV in 1988 and was later revived by the broadcaster in 2021 with a new format.

Celebrity Lingo will be screened in the autumn, with seven hour-long episodes.

Of hosting the first celebrity series, RuPaul said: “Now, more than ever before, people want to have fun, and Celebrity Lingo is here to serve it up generously.”

The non-celebrity series sees three teams of two people competing against each other in a game where being lost for words can cost them the chance to win the prize money.

The contestants vie to reach the show’s end game, where the last pair standing have the opportunity to double their money, but risk leaving with nothing if the words escape them.

Adil Ray hosts the non-celebrity version of Lingo (Ian West/PA)

Ahead of the new series Ray, 48, said: “I’m so grateful to everyone watching at home, the entire crew and our fab contestants for giving me another chance to host one of the best shows on TV.

“Even to those who shout four-letter Lingos at me in the street! Welcome to the team, RuPaul.”

The show also has successful formats in the US, Italy and Spain – where the series is currently airing – as well as the Netherlands and France.

– Celebrity Lingo will launch on ITV and the ITV Hub in autumn 2022.