Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 20:52

Vogue Williams reveals name of new baby boy

The Irish presenter and model's third child with husband Spencer Matthews was born on April 18th
Vogue Williams reveals name of new baby boy

Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews have revealed the inspiration behind the name of their new baby boy, Otto James Matthews.

The couple’s third child was born on April 18th at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Irish presenter and model Vogue told Hello Magazine that the baby’s middle name was inspired by Spencer’s older brother James – who is married to Pippa Middleton.

She said: "I heard somebody else's child called Otto a couple of years ago and the name always stuck.

"I just loved it. I think Otto James together sounds really cool."

The mother-of-three said she felt “amazing” after the arrival of her new son, who has “slotted in straight away” with three-year-old Theodore and 20-month-old Gigi.

Baby Otto is the “spitting image” of her husband Spencer, Vogue added.

"If I had been shown this baby and had to choose which one was mine, I would never know because he's just the spitting image of Spencer,” she said.

Spencer said he felt “very fortunate and blessed,” adding that he and Vogue “couldn't ask for better kids”.

"It's always been our intention to have a big family and we are very lucky that we have been able to do that."

More in this section

Irish chef Anna Haugh joins BBC MasterChef: The Professionals judging line-up Irish chef Anna Haugh joins BBC MasterChef: The Professionals judging line-up
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan return to Neighbours for soap’s farewell Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan return to Neighbours for soap’s farewell
Tim Westwood steps down from radio show following sexual misconduct claims Tim Westwood steps down from radio show following sexual misconduct claims
9 of the best new films coming to cinemas this summer

9 of the best new films coming to cinemas this summer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more