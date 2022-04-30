Sat, 30 Apr, 2022 - 09:17

Abba lose out on most-streamed Eurovision song of all time

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will kick off with two semi-finals on May 10th and 12th, followed by the grand final in Turin on May 14th
Abba lose out on most-streamed Eurovision song of all time

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Abba have lost out on the most-streamed Eurovision song of all time to Dutch singer Duncan Laurence.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage announced during Radio 2’s Eurovision: The Official All-Time Most-Streamed that the Swedish pop group’s classic Waterloo, which won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, came in second place.

Laurence’s ballad Arcade came out on top as the most-streamed Eurovision track after it won the competition in 2019, securing a first Eurovision title since 1975 for the Netherlands.

The list comes ahead of the 66th edition of the competition, with two semi-finals across May 10th and 12th followed by the grand final in Turin, Italy, on May 14th.

Music – Eurovision Song Contest 1974 – Brighton
Swedish pop group Abba won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with their track Waterloo (PA)

Think About Things by Dadi Freyr, which was due to be Iceland’s entry in the 2020 contest before the event was cancelled due to the pandemic, took third place on the list.

It had been considered one of the favourites to win before the cancellation, however, it later went on to become a viral hit through TikTok.

The group represented Iceland the following year with the song 10 Years, finishing in fourth place.

The winners of the 2021 competition – Italian rock band Maneskin – came in fifth for their hit track Zitti E Buoni.

More in this section

Irish chef Anna Haugh joins BBC MasterChef: The Professionals judging line-up Irish chef Anna Haugh joins BBC MasterChef: The Professionals judging line-up
Tim Westwood steps down from radio show following sexual misconduct claims Tim Westwood steps down from radio show following sexual misconduct claims
Actor Ricky Tomlinson opposing bid to have ‘hacking’ claim thrown out of court Actor Ricky Tomlinson opposing bid to have ‘hacking’ claim thrown out of court
9 of the best new films coming to cinemas this summer

9 of the best new films coming to cinemas this summer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more