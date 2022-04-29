Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 19:01

Fontaines D.C. land first number one album with Skinty Fia

The band previously achieved a number two album with 2020’s A Hero’s Death.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Fontaines D.C. have secured their first ever UK number one album with their latest record Skinty Fia.

The Dublin post-punk band outsold their closest competition 2:1 to claim the top spot with their third studio album, according to the Official Charts Company.

Physical sales accounted for 87 per cent of the album’s total sales, which also places the group at the top of this week’s official vinyl albums chart.

Fontaines D.C. have previously achieved two top 10 albums, with 2019’s Dogrel reaching number nine and 2020’s A Hero’s Death peaking at number two.

The band – consisting of Carlos O’Connell, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan III, Grian Chatten and Tom Coll – told OfficialCharts.com: “We’re touched by everyone’s response to Skinty Fia, thank-you to everyone who bought, streamed or downloaded it.”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran’s Equals holds on to second place as the previously chart-topping album, which was released in October, continues its success.

Little Mix’s greatest hits collection, Between Us, has also climbed to third place after it previously peaked at number four.

This comes as the girl group – Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards – are on their Confetti Tour, which will be their last before they take an indefinite hiatus.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammy-winning debut album Sour has also returned to the top of the UK album charts, at number four.

Space rock band Spiritualized have entered the chart this week in fifth with their ninth studio album, Everything Was Beautiful.

In the singles chart, Harry Styles has claimed his fourth consecutive week in the top spot with As It Was.

The pop superstar’s highly anticipated third studio album is due to be released on May 20th.

American rapper Jack Harlow’s First Class holds on to second place, while London-born singer Cat Burns’s track Go rises two places to number three.

British rapper Aitch and American singer Ashanti’s track Baby is in fourth place, while Starlight by rapper Dave rises one place to number five.

