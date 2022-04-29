Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 03:39

James Corden announces departure from The Late Late Show

The host said the decision had been ‘really hard’ but he was ‘immensely proud’ of the programme, which he has hosted since March 2015.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

James Corden will be giving up his hosting duties on The Late Late Show in 2023.

The host said the decision had been “really hard” but he was “immensely proud” of the programme, which he has hosted since March 2015.

Corden has reportedly extended his contract with CBS to present the show for one more year before finishing in the summer of 2023.

James Corden with Jamie Redknapp
James Corden, pictured with Jamie Redknapp, said he had been thinking about leaving the programme ‘for a long time’ (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s been a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show,” he told US publication Deadline.

“I’m thrilled to be extending.

“I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on.

“I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Corden has reportedly extended his contract with CBS to present the show for one more year before finishing in the summer of 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)

Despite his status as a British host of a US late night show, Corden has enjoyed success with the programme featuring scores of celebrity guests and special segments.

His popular Carpool Karaoke series, in which he drives to work with different musicians, singing their back catalogue over the radio and discussing their careers, has included Adele, Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

George Cheeks, president and Chief Executive of CBS, told Variety: “In my two years at CBS, I’ve had the privilege to see James’ creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer.

“We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show.”

