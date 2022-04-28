Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 07:39

Producer of Avatar 2 unveils teaser trailer and sequel release date

Avatar: The Way Of Water will debut in cinemas on December 16th.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Academy-award winning producer Jon Landau has unveiled a 3D teaser of the much-anticipated Avatar sequel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The long-gestating continuation to James Cameron’s 2009 fantasy film about Na’vi natives of Pandora, which remains the highest grossing film of all time, will air on December 16th.

The film titled Avatar: The Way Of Water will see the return of Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, and Na’vi Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldana, and the story of their family.

The sci-fi action adventure film will also see the return of Sigourney Weaver as Dr Grace Augustine and Stephen Lang who plays Colonel Miles Quaritch.

The sequel will feature Cameron and Landau’s Titanic star Kate Winslet who joins the cast.

Set more than a decade after the first film, Avatar 2 will follow the Sully family documenting the battles they fight and the tragedies they endure to keep each other safe.

Avatar DVD Launch – London
Stephen Lang at the exclusive launch of Avatar on DVD (PA)

The 3D teaser trailer, which was screened for the first time on Wednesday during CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, will debut in cinemas on May 5.

20th Century Studios announced it will be re-releasing Avatar on September 23 ahead of the sequel’s release on December 16.

