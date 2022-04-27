Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 10:08

Barbie movie slated for July 2023 release

The film stars Margot Robbie as the world-famous doll and will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig
Barbie movie slated for July 2023 release

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Warner Bros’ live-action Barbie movie will be released in theatres in July of next year, the film company has announced.

The film stars Margot Robbie as the world-famous doll and will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

It is a joint project between Warner Bros and Barbie manufacturer Mattel.

Sharing a picture of Robbie in a pink car, wearing a blue top and spotty headband, Warner Bros revealed the scheduled release date of July 21st, 2023.

The Australian actress, 31, previously said Barbie, which was launched in 1959, “comes with a lot of baggage” and “a lot of nostalgic connections”.

She told British Vogue: “But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it.

“People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’”

Acclaimed actress and director Gerwig, 37, has co-written the Barbie script with her partner Noah Baumbach.

She was nominated for the best director and best original screenplay Oscars for 2017 coming-of-age drama Lady Bird and scored a nod for best adapted screenplay with 2019’s Little Women.

More in this section

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause joins line-up for Celebrity Karaoke Club Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause joins line-up for Celebrity Karaoke Club
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked to be split into two films Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked to be split into two films
Kim Kardashian calls review of death-row inmate’s case the ‘best news ever’ Kim Kardashian calls review of death-row inmate’s case the ‘best news ever’
Amber Heard shows signs of borderline personality disorder, psychologist says

Amber Heard shows signs of borderline personality disorder, psychologist says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more