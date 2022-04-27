Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 07:32

Robert Pattinson to return as caped-crusader for The Batman sequel

Warner Bros revealed the news on Tuesday at a CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, Nevada
Robert Pattinson to return as caped-crusader for The Batman sequel

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Robert Pattinson will reportedly return to reprise his role as the caped-crusader in a sequel to the recently released film The Batman.

Warner Bros revealed the news on Tuesday at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Writer and director Matt Reeves attended the event and said he was “excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter,” according to People.

No further details about the plot or release date were revealed.

The Batman screening – London
Writer and director Matt Reeves attended the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas on Tuesday (Ian West/PA)

Reeves’ dark revamp of the DC superhero franchise was released in March of this year.

The film saw Bruce Wayne, played by Pattinson, on a journey for vengeance in the underworld, where he encountered Catwoman’s Selina Kyle, played by Zoe Kravitz.

The film also stars John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Paul Dano as enigmatic villain The Riddler.

Warner Bros also treated fans to new glimpses of other upcoming films at CinemaCon, including Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, The Flash, and Wonka, starring Timothee Chalamet.

More in this section

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause joins line-up for Celebrity Karaoke Club Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause joins line-up for Celebrity Karaoke Club
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked to be split into two films Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked to be split into two films
Kim Kardashian calls review of death-row inmate’s case the ‘best news ever’ Kim Kardashian calls review of death-row inmate’s case the ‘best news ever’
Amber Heard shows signs of borderline personality disorder, psychologist says

Amber Heard shows signs of borderline personality disorder, psychologist says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more